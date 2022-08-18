BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley dropped a game in the standings on Thursday afternoon with a, 5-4 loss to Buffalo, their first of the series.
The IronPigs held a, 4-3 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Bisons would tie things up in the bottom half, and grab the lead in the eighth en route to the win.
Will Toffey and Daniel Robertson drove in the first two runs of the game for the IronPigs in the second inning, leading to a 2-1 advantage. Buffalo would respond in the third to tie the game up, and take another lead in the sixth at, 3-2.
Toffey would add to his RBI triple in the second with a two-run home run in the seventh to give the IronPigs the lead back.
The ironPigs hold a 2-1 series lead heading into the weekend.