ALLENTOWN (Video courtesy of Service Electric) - The IronPigs got plenty of offense on Saturday night, but not enough to keep up with visiting Buffalo in a 14-9 setback at Coca-Cola Park.
The Bisons slugged five home runs - including a pair from LJ Talley (six RBI) - and collected 12 hits and six walks against six Lehigh Valley pitchers. Jake Cave's three-run home run in the second inning helped the hosts cut the deficit to 6-5 and Jordan Hicks' two-run double put the IronPigs up briefly 9-8.
Buffalo put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh. Lehigh Valley will go for a series win on Sunday.