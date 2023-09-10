BUFFALO, NY. - Lehigh Valley's brief win streak was snapped on Saturday night, Buffalo coming away with the win 3-2. The IronPigs dropping out of a first place tie with the loss.
Both teams holding each other in check for most of the game, but in the fourth inning the scoreless was broken. Simon Muzziotti with an infield single that drives in the first run of the game, 1-0 IronPigs. That lead wouldn't last long as the Bisons tied things up in the home half of the fourth.
In the seventh, the Bisons would take the lead with a RBI single. Ensuing inning, Weston Wilson would drive in the game tying run on a RBI double, 2-2.
A walk-off single in the ninth would give the Bisons the win.