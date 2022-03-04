READING, Pa. - Reading eyeing back-to-back District titles, Warwick standing in their way on Saturday night.
No moment is too big for this Red Knights team, having won a PIAA title a year ago, they know what it takes to play and win in these moments. The Red Knights entering this content coming off of one of their best defensive performances of the season.
They know to claim another District title they just need to remain focused, and not beat themselves. As they put it, just play Reading High basketball.