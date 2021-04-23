READING, Pa. - Wilson defeated Muhlenberg 11-0 in a battle of Berks baseball division leaders on Friday night. The loss was the first of the season for the Muhls.
The Bulldogs' bats rolled, but the team's pitching was superb as well. Luke Holman and Cole Leaman combined for a no-hitter. Holman recorded 13 strikeouts in six innings of work and was followed by Leaman who closed out the game by striking out the side in the seventh frame.
Wilson led 4-0 after three innings of play then exploded in the final innings as their advantage grew to 8-0 in the fifth. All 11 of their runs were scored with two outs.
The win kept Wilson undefeated in league play. The Bulldogs have one loss overall in 2021.