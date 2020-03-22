CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales mens basketball team finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 17-9 record, going 10-4 in conference play.
The Bulldogs season came to an end in the MAC Freedom tournament when they fell to Eastern for the third time, in their opening round matchup. Head coach Scott Coval is proud of the job his team diid this season, especially losing a key piece at an important time.
Coval is experiencing the challenges during the recruiting stoppage due to Covid-19. He and his staff will be ready to hit the ground running once they can get back on the recruiting trail.