CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - After a successful campaign last season, the DeSales women's basketball team is eager to get back onto the court this winter. DSU's roster features a mix of experienced players and new comers.
"It's very exciting to have Averi Jordan and Rylie Rittenhouse back. It's very exciting to have Isabel Caruso back, and our point guards back, and Meg Bealer back," DSU head coach Fred Richter said. "But we do have six freshmen. They haven't all been healthy at the same time, but we have probably four or five that are going to play in every game. They give us some of the size that we lost, but they also give us some shooting. It's just been really the past week that we're really emphasizing team things, and we're finding that our freshmen realty need that, the thirty second clock, the new teammates. We're doing a ten minute quarter every night, just so we can get a good feel for what the games are going to be like."
The team will player ten home and home games on Thursday and Friday nights, as outlined in the MAC season schedule for all teams. Richter noted he wants to see how teams respond to the travel and quick turnaround time between games.
The Bulldogs are ready to play as they begin their quest for a third straight MAC Championship.