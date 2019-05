SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Northern Lehigh and Schuylkill Haven tried to give it a go in their District XI-2A title game before the storms moved into the area.

Pitching and defense was on full display for both teams as things were a knotted up at 0-0 in the fourth inning when play was suspended.

They'll pick up in the fourth inning on Friday at 11:00am with the winner playing a PIAA play-in game immediately after against Calvary Christian.