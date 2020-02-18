CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales mens basketball team will host Eastern University for senior night on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are in a tie for second with Eastern, and right behind first in the standings.
In a year of some ups and downs, Scott Coval is proud with how his squad has come together throughout the season to get them to this point. Especially with their play down the stretch towards the playoffs.
DeSales has one game remaining before the MAC Freedom tournament begins, they will be no lower than the three seed.