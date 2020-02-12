READING, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn keeps their season cruising along into the county title game, and Governor Mifflin will meet them there for the first time in 23 years.
The Bulldogs rolled past Reading in the second half to beat the Red Knights for the third time, 68-53. Wilson's Stevie Mitchell ended the game with 22 points in the win.
Governor Mifflin has fund themselves in the county title game for the first time since 1997. The Mustangs found themselves in a close knit game after taking an early lead, before picking up the 40-36 win thanks to a late Matt Gehris three.
Wilson and Governor Mifflin will meet for the county title on Friday at the Santander arena.