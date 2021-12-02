11-3 Northern Lehigh continued to reacquaint Pennsylvania with Slatington football Friday night. The Bulldogs' 48-24 victory over West Catholic was their eighth in a row, and propelled them to the state semifinal round for the first time since 2003.
"We're feeling great. We're coming together as a team, really firing out, starting the games strong. Yeah, those losses in the beginning of the year they really showed us what things we needed to work on. We really worked on those things and now we're coming together and we're bringing it to these teams," said player Dylan Smoyer.
"Our kids just raised their level of play last weekend. I thought we played, our team speed was what won that game, and our kids defensively, the effort was outstanding and we're feeling good right now. Our kids are playing good football," said head coach Joe Tout.
While the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 350-154 during this win streak, they'll also be facing their toughest test of the season, when they take on 4-time defending state champ Southern Columbia Friday night at Lehighton. The Tigers fell to Wyomissing 41-21 back on October 1, their first loss since 2016. The Tigers are also riding an eight-game win streak, and have outscored their opponents 400-72 in those contests.
"They have three really good backs, and honestly that's going to be a challenge for our defensive line and our defensive backs off that play action that they have. It's going to take eleven hats to the ball and everyone has to do their 1/11th to win this game. Our coach always said hungry dogs run fast, and I feel like if we come out with our heads on fire, and ready to play this game, I feel like we can sneak out with one. You know, they have all the experience, but as we all say, they're all kids the same age as us," said junior lineman Lucas Farmer.
"You can't let number five, Garcia for them, rip off big runs. You know, the kid's going to break one at some point- he's done it in every game- but it's just you have to limit how many times. You've got to make him work. If he's going to have his yardage, we have to make sure that it's on 17, 18 carries, not five," Tout said.