BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Mens and women's doubleheader between Moravian and DeSales in Bethlehem on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs heading back to Center Valley with a sweep.
In the men's game, the Bulldogs improving their record to 6-0 with a big win over the Greyhounds, 94-63.
The Bulldogs were led by Dat Lambert with 21 points, Mike Bealer added 19 in the winning effort. DeSales only led by 10 at the half before blowing the game wide open.
The DeSales women moving to within one win of the .500 mark, with a dominate performance over the Greyhounds, 75-37.
Averi Jordan finished with a game high 21 points, 17 of those coming in the second half for the Bulldogs. Rylie Rittenhouse added 14 of her own in the winning effort.