SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn visiting Governor Mifflin Wednesday night looking to stay undefeated on the mat. The Bulldogs put the match away with their win by fall at 160 from Alex Beidelman for the 41-29 win.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 11-4 lead through the first three bouts of the night. They would increase their lead to 28-18 with only five bouts left before the Mustangs climbed back into it.
The Mustangs only had one loss on the season coming into tonights dual hosting Wilson.