CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A doubleheader of hoops at Billera Hall Wednesday night. Wilkes in town to take on DeSales, the men's team suffering their first conference defeat while the women's program handled the visitors.
In the men's game, the Colonels upsetting the Bulldogs on their own floor, 46-44.
A closely contested game the whole way, the Bulldogs would tie things up in the final 30 seconds, Dat Lambert with two of his team high 11. Ensuing Colonels possession, they would reclaim the lead for the win.
DeSales suffers just its second loss all season at 16-2, 9-1 in MAC Freedom play.
For the Lady Bulldogs, business as usual with the 72-30 win over the Colonels to remain perfect in conference play.
Three Bulldogs ended the game in double figures to lead the way. Averi Jordan paced the offense with 18 points, Mikaela Reese and Amelia Saunders with 15 and 13 respectively in the win.
The Lady Bulldogs improve to 12-3, 10-0 in MAC Freedom play.