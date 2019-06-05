Sports

Bullets, Raiders ready for PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:37 PM EDT

Bullets, Raiders ready for PIAA quarterfinals

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Twin Valley and Brandywine Heights have both moved on to the PIAA softball quarterfinals in their respective brackets, the Raiders in 5A and the Bullets in 2A. 

Brandywine will travel to Pates Park in Allentown for their 2A matchup with Holy Cross on Thursday. The Bullets are ready to keep their steady, solid play rolling. 

For the Raiders, it's another rematch against Lampeter-Strasburg. Twin Valley already has one postseason win over Lampeter-Strasburg this season in the District III tournament. They play in Millersville on Thursday. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Steel Rockets provide competition on and off the field

New Steel Rockets provide competition on and off the field

Notre Dame readies for quarterfinal meeting with Wyoming Seminary

New Notre Dame readies for quarterfinal meeting with Wyoming Seminary

Bullets, Raiders ready for PIAA quarterfinals

New Bullets, Raiders ready for PIAA quarterfinals

Several Berks County players to play in the Big 26 Baseball Classic
69 News

Several Berks County players to play in the Big 26 Baseball Classic

PSU Berks Welk makes history, drafted by Orioles in 21st round

PSU Berks Welk makes history, drafted by Orioles in 21st round

French Open: Rain keeps Djokovic, Halep off court in wet Paris
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

French Open: Rain keeps Djokovic, Halep off court in wet Paris

Serena Williams first athlete on Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list
Getty Images

Serena Williams first athlete on Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list

Gianni Infantino reelected unopposed as FIFA president
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Gianni Infantino reelected unopposed as FIFA president

Bruce hits slam, 2-run HR to lift Phillies over Padres 9-6

Bruce hits slam, 2-run HR to lift Phillies over Padres 9-6

Fightins fall 8-5 to RubberDucks

Fightins fall 8-5 to RubberDucks