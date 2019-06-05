Bullets, Raiders ready for PIAA quarterfinals

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Twin Valley and Brandywine Heights have both moved on to the PIAA softball quarterfinals in their respective brackets, the Raiders in 5A and the Bullets in 2A.

Brandywine will travel to Pates Park in Allentown for their 2A matchup with Holy Cross on Thursday. The Bullets are ready to keep their steady, solid play rolling.

For the Raiders, it's another rematch against Lampeter-Strasburg. Twin Valley already has one postseason win over Lampeter-Strasburg this season in the District III tournament. They play in Millersville on Thursday.