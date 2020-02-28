ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms earned a 5-3 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at the PPL Center. Connor Bunnaman returned to the Phantoms and scored twice in the victory to begin the weekend.
In addition to Bunnaman, Morgan Frost and Mark Friedman also recorded multiple points in the victory. Both had two assists in the contest. Cal O'Reilly, Andy Andreoff, and Maksim Sushko scored Lehigh Valley's other goals.
Alex Lyon made 29 saves in net for the Phantoms and earned the win.
The two teams are scheduled to play again on Saturday night at the PPL Center at 7:05 p.m.
Highlights courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports