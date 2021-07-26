NAZARETH, Pa. - Before he was a state and national champion in javelin, Nazareth's Collin Burkhart was a runner, but he was curious, so he said something to one of his middle school coaches about switching things up.
"'Ya know, I like to go over and throw today' and he said, 'You don't really look like the type to throw.' That built up some motivation inside me," Burkhart said.
From that point on Burkhart has excelled, traveling around the country, and competing in various events. Nothing tops his time at the Nike Nationals in Oregon where he finished first with a throw of 209 feet 4 inches.
After winning the state championship in javelin and placing first in the Nike Nationals in Eugene Oregon, next up for Collin Burkhart is Happy Valley. He'll be on the Penn State track and field team competing in the hammer throw and the javelin.
"They're very two different technical events, but I somehow make it work," Burkhart said. "There's actually a lot of strength that goes into both events. Like core strength and leg strength and shoulder strength."
Collin's dad, John, was a thrower in college and helps coach Collin.
"Just extremely proud," John Burkhart said of his son. "I'm getting choked up just talking about it. He's been a fantastic kid and one my wife and I are so proud of."