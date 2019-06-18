Burlington beats LV in Carpenter Cup baseball final

PHILADELPHIA - Burlington County defeated Lehigh Valley 4-2 to win the 2019 baseball Carpenter Cup on Tuesday morning at Citizens Bank Park. The title is the fourth for Burlington County.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings before LV broke through to take a 1-0 lead. A few innings later, Lehigh Valley trailed 2-1, but tied it up at two in the top of the eighth inning. In the bottom half of that frame, Burlington plated two runs to secure the championship.