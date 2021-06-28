LONG POND, Pa. - A long race weekend at Pocono Raceway wrapped up late Sunday afternoon with Kyle Busch finally finishing in first. Busch raced in three of the five races over the weekend, coming in second twice before his win.
Following the final Cup series race of the weekend, Busch made it well known the relief he and the team felt after their win on Sunday.
Pocono welcomed back fans for the full weekend of racing, after holding last years doubleheader in front of empty stands. The Tricky Triangle saw a packed infield and a nearly sold-out grandstand for the NASCAR races.
Alex Bowman won the first of the two Cup Series races at Pocono on Saturday afternoon.