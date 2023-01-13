READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals bounced back in their return to Santander Arena on Friday night, knocking off Adirondack, 5-1.
The Royals allowed the only Thunder goal in the first period, from their it would be all Reading. They would still hold a 2-1 lead after the first period ended, and wouldn't look back from there.
Scoring twice on the night for the Royals, Alec Butcher, three other skaters would net the other goals in the win.
Reading and Adirondack hit the ice again on Saturday, puck drop set for 4:00 PM.