KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Wesley Butler enjoyed success at Reading High on the basketball court, now he is doing the same in his freshman season at Kutztown University. The former Red Knight is in the midst of a "special" season, according to his head coach Bernie Driscoll.
Due to injuries, Butler and other underclassmen were thrusted into bigger roles this winter and he has taken on the challenge. Butler is KU's leading scorer with over 18 points per game on average and also averages 32 minutes played per contest, the highest mark amongst the Golden Bears.
Despite the bigger expectations and his early-season success, Butler said that he isn't experiencing any pressure.