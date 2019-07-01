Sports

Butler, Redick gone, Harris, Horford, and Richardson in

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 11:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:18 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The official start of NBA Free Agency began at 6:00pm on Sunday night, and there were several big names people were paying attention to. 

The Philadelphia 76ers were in an interesting situation heading into this offseason, and reportedly made several moves once free agency began. 

Reported moves made so far:

Tobias Harris reportedly signs 5 yr/$180 million deal with 76ers

JJ Redick reportedly signs 2 yr/$26 million deal with Pelicans

Sixers reportedly trade Jimmy Butler to Miami for Josh Richardson

Sixers reportedly sign Al Horford to 4 yr/$109 million deal

