KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown hosting Bowie State in their final non-conference game of the season. The Golden Bears holding on for the 81-78 win.
The Golden Bears held a 10-point advantage at the half. They would up their lead to as many as 15 before Bowie got back into the game. This one would get tied up late at 71.
Wes Butler hits the big shot for the Golden Bears to give them the lead back, and they wouldn't give it up again. Butler led all scorers with 25 points in the win, Akeem Taylor Jr added 15.