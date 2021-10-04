EMMAUS, Pa. - To put things in perspective, when Sue Butz-Stavin began coaching field hockey at Emmaus, Gerald Ford was the U.S. President, gas cost 59 cents per gallon, a U.S. postage stamp was 13 cents, and Dave Lesko was four years old. Now the legendary coach goes for her 1,000th victory on Wednesday as head coach of this storied program.
"Being the first person to accomplish that for a high school coach in field hockey, that's pretty, pretty amazing," Butz-Stavin said. "I enjoy every moment coaching. I love being with the kids. They inspire me everyday to be a better coach. And I just have a love for the game, great passion. And the associate coaches also are a great part of this program.
"I'm honored to have the players that played here at Emmaus High School, all the friends, parents, families, coaches that have been here. It's been outstanding. I know everyone thinks that if you play for Emmaus High School, it's an automatic journey into a college. But I think you have to be willing to put in the hard work. It's hard work. Not only do they excel on the field hockey field, but they also excel in the classroom."
During her tenure, Emmaus won 13 state titles and has enjoyed a district title streak that dates back to 1989.
The Green Hornets are set to face East Stroudsburg North at home on Wednesday night as Butz-Stavin goes for her 1,000th career win.