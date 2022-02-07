PALMERTON, Pa. - A pair of overtime games helped to settle the field for the upcoming Colonial League Tournament. A desperation buzzer-beater from Chase Reph lifted Palmerton to a 74-72 double-overtime win over defending league champion Bangor.
The Blue Bombers win, coupled with a Salisbury's 44-41 overtime win at Moravian Academy means that Falcons are in the league tournament at the expense of the Slaters.
The Colonial League tournament gets underway on Thursday for the top six teams and the top two seeds earning a bye.