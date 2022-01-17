KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown senior guard Kyree Generett scored 13 of his 20 points in the final 5:21 and his game-winner at the buzzer lifted the Bears to a 94-92 win over West Chester.
The hosts trailed by double digits for most of the second half before the late rally. Generett then scored nine of the Bears next 11 points as they whittled the deficit from 11 to 4 with just over three minutes remaining.
Kutztown (5-9,2-6) took the lead 92-90 with 1:28 left on a pair of free throws by Jalen Bryant. The Rams would tie things up one last time on a bucket by Kyle McGee - setting the stage for Generett's heroics.
Michael Smith also netted 20 points for the Bears and Bryant added 19. Matt Dade led all scorers with 21 points for West Chester (8-4,3-4).