NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Jonathan Kolumber hit a game-winning three-point field goal with two seconds remaining to give host Northampton a 46-43 win over Palmerton.
Parker Christman led the Konkrete Kids (9-10) with 12 points. Brody Graff added 11 and Kolumber finished with 10.
The loss is only the fourth of the season for the Blue Bombers (15-4), but the third in the last four games. Brayden Hosier led all scorers with 17 points for the visitors.
Northampton hosts Parkland on Tuesday and Palmerton tries to get back on track on Wednesday when they welcome Southern Lehigh.