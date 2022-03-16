BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian University softball team returned home from their Florida trip with a perfect record, 10-0, to start the 2022 campaign.
During that impressive start for the Greyhounds, their head coach, John Byrne notched his 900th career win.
Byrne passing around the the thanks to the players who have pitched, hit, run, you name it, over his 28 seasons as a head coach. Giving them the credit for achieving that milestone.
With two seniors back for a fifth season in Brooke Wehr and Maddi Bieber, this is a Greyhounds squad that will compete all season long. Byrne liking the makeup of his team this year, with experience and young eager players mixed in.
All sights set on the ultimate goal in 2022, a National Championship.