ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms returned to the ice after 16 days on Wednesday night. Making his debut with the team was one of the Flyers newest signees, Cam York.
The defenseman forgoing the rest of his time at the University of Michigan, recently signed a three-year deal with the Flyers.
While the Phantoms were held out of action for the last 16 days, it has been over a month for York. Michigan had their NCAA tournament game cancelled, York then had to quarantine in Philadelphia after signing his new deal before joining the Phantoms.
For York, he is thankful to be back on the ice working his way back to game shape. The result for the club wasn't what they would've like last night, but for York to get back out there on the ice was a minor victory after five long weeks.