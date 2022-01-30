HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada beat the United States for just the second time in 37 years, a 2-0 victory Sunday on goals by Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe to take another big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Larin scored for unbeaten Canada seven minutes in, taking advantage of a short goal kick by Matt Turner for his 12th goal of the qualifying cycle. Sam Adekugbe dribbled through the American defense and beat Turner from long range in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time for his first international goal.
The U.S stumbled on the road for the fourth time in five qualifiers but remains on track to return to the World Cup if it wins its remaining two home games, the first a chilly encounter with El Salvador on Wednesday night in what could be sub-zero temperatures at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Canada beat the U.S. in qualifying for the first time since 1980 and leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points. The U.S. is second with 18 points, followed by Mexico (17), Panama (14), Costa Rica (12), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six) and Honduas (three).
The top three nations qualify for this year's tournament in Qatar, and fourth place advances to a playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.