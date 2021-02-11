ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Following a two break stretch since its last game the Allen boys' basketball team returned to the court on Thursday night against Bethlehem Catholic.
Allen jumped out to a 4-0 start to the season, but then dropped two of their next three games.
"We were 4-0 going into the Notre Dame-Green Pond game," Allen head coach Darnell Braswell said. "You know they took it to us. We responded with a win at home, and then we got knocked back down, right? So, the message in that was that if we don't come connected and play together on both ends of the floor, and adversity hits us, we can lose. So there was definitely a silver lining in those losses."
The Canaries are looking to get back on track against the Golden Hawks and make a playoff push. The team, who won the EPC title last year, won't get the chance to defend it this winter after league officials canceled winter sports postseason tournaments a few days ago.
Allen has its sights set on a District 11 crown and as many wins as they can compile.