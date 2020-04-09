READING, Pa. - Three Berks County boys' basketball teams were still vying for PIAA championships when play was suspended in March due to growing concerns for the coronavirus pandemic that was beginning to spread across the U.S. The hope was kept alive for a possible resumption of the state tournament, but that was dashed on Thursday.
PIAA officials announced on Thursday the cancellation of the remaining winter sports championships and the entire 2020 spring sports season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision ends the bid for state gold for the Wilson, Reading High, and Muhlenberg boys' basketball teams.
The three teams had the unique ending to their season where their final game was a victory, but it didn't result in a title.
While the coaches are disappointed by the inability to finish what they started and worked towards, they understand the decision to put safety above all else. That's the message they have conveyed to their players as well.