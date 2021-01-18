Berks County native Chad Henne stepped in for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and helped secure a victory as well as a spot in the AFC Championship game with his play in the fourth quarter. Henne's late-game play was no surprise to his former head coach, Jim Cantafio.
Cantafio, who was the coach at Wilson when Henne played for the Bulldogs, noted that people forget how athletic Henne is as he starred on the school's track team as well.
Henne pulled off memorable late-game plays in his high school career as well, Cantafio fondly remembers.