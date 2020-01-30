READING, Pa. - Jim Cantafio has worked with quarterbacks and coached football players for many years. Among those standouts that he helped lead was Chad Henne.
Cantafio worked with Henne when he was the head coach at Wilson and saw his potential at the position before Henne's high school career even began. He encouraged the now NFL quarterback to switch to the position from linebacker and running back.
Cantafio went one to coach Henne during his tremendous career at Wilson, which led him to Michigan and to a 12-year career in the NFL.