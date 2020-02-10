BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Maddie Capuano has enjoyed a steady amount of success during her time at Moravian and the local product is capping off her career this season. The Liberty graduate is in her senior season with the Greyhounds and looking to finish strong.
Capuano is a four-year starter for the team. She immediately earned the trust of coach Mary Beth Spirk and took a leadership role from her freshman season.
Over the years, she has grown into the player, and person, who she looked up to when she was a young basketball player.