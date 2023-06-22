The Berks County Tennis Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2023, Cara Wirth a former Wilson West Lawn standout and the Emkey family of Wyomissing.
The Emkey family currently owns and operates the Spring Valley Athletic Club in Sinking Spring. Dr. Ronald Emkey, his wife Judith and their seven children have been huge piece of the counties tennis community.
The Emkey's helped to start the Holy Name tennis program, all seven of the children having come up through the program. Son's Gregory and David having won singles titles.
Now, the family hosts a professional at the Emkey Tennis Garden in Wyomissing since 2022.