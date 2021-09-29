Twin Valley v. Wilson WL field hockey highlights

READING, Pa. - Twin Valley looking to build upon their lead atop Berks I. The Raiders doing just that by edging out Wilson West Lawn, 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon. 

Makayla Carahaly getting the Raiders on the board first, and early, just three minutes into the game off the rebound. She would add a second goal off a deflection later in the first. 

The Bulldogs would cut the deficit in half with a Caroline Horace goal before halftime. 

A defensive affair in the second half would keep the score at 2-1, the Raiders remain unbeaten in league play and move two games ahead in Berks I.