BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic girls basketball team battled defending PIAA Class 5A champion Cardinal O'Hara to a stalemate in the first half but the visitors turned up the defense and emerged with a 48-29 victory.
The Lions broke out to a 14-7 lead through the first quarter but Bethlehem Catholic stormed back to even the score at 18-all through the first 16 minutes.
Senior Sydni Scott, a 2021 PIAA Class 5A All state performer, sparked Cardinal O'Hara's second half surge and finished with 15 points.
Keyara Walters scored nine points to pace the Golden Hawks who fell to 2-2 on the season. Cydney Stanton chipped in with seven points for Bethlehem Catholic.