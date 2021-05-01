Two local high school football products saw their football careers progress to the professional level on Saturday.
Exeter graduate and Penn State standout Michael Menet was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft. Following the conclusion of the draft, former Parkland standout Kenny Yeboah signed a deal with the New York Jets.
Menet made 34 career starts for PSU after shining as a two-sport athlete at Exeter.
Yeboah's deal with the Jets came after he scored six touchdowns with Ole Miss this past season.