ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Greg Carey of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is one of many AHL players trying to navigate this break in the league's season. The AHL suspended their season indefinitely earlier this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike a normal break in the season, or an off-season, there is a lot of uncertainty. Additionally, the players cannot utilize ice rinks or gyms, due to social restrictions that are put in place.
For now, Carey is doing his best to stay in shape from home, spend time with his family, and hopes to get back to playing for the Phantoms as soon as possible.
The AHL announced that the season is suspended until May and no more decisions will be made until then.