EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg men's basketball will be represented on the national stage Thursday night. Senior, Caros Pepin will take part in the College Slam Dunk contest.
Pepin started as one of 16 dark horse contestants to be picked for the contest this week. This category has been made for players from smaller schools to get a chance to compete.
For the Warriors senior, he just hopes to represent the university and program well while putting on a show for those watching.
Most recently, Pepin competed in the Division II All-Star Game, just the second player in program history to do so. For the senior, it means alot to be getting this chance.
The College Slam Dunk contest will air Thursday night at 7:30 PM on ESPN2.