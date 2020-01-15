PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Legendary Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael will be enshrined in Canton this Summer. Carmichael was voted into the Hall of Fame from a special one-time ballot for the NFL's 100th HoF class.
Carmichael last played in a game 35 years ago, spending 13 seasons with the Eagles from 1971-1984.
He is still the franchise leader in receptions (589), receiving yards (8,978), and touchdown catches (79). Carmichael will join the likes of Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson and several others as part of the centennial class.