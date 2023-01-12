BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty girls basketball team is in the midst of a resurgence this season. The Hurricanes sitting at 8-5 as we hit the midpoint of league play.
One big win already on the season for the Hurricanes, taking down Bethlehem Catholic in overtime. They would fall to Easton after that, but Friday night, a chance to bounce back and add another marquee win.
The Hurricanes are set to take on rival, Freedom on Friday night.
Leading the way in the Hurricanes resurgence this season, head coach, Jarrett Carnes. The presence he has brought to the Hurricanes alone has been a key factor to the programs turnaround.