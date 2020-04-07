BETHLEHEM, Pa. - To Liberty head softball coach Sam Carrodo the thought of missing one year of coaching was tough, but now the Hurricanes leader may have to await until 2021 to get back into the dugout.
Carrodo missed the 2019 season due to a health issue where he had six operations in two weeks. It was the first time in nearly four decades of coaching in which he had to step back. After recovering in the off-season, Corrado was ready to get back for the 2020 season.
Now his return may be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PIAA has indefinitely delayed the start of the spring sports season, including softball, with no timetable on a potential start or decision on the potential cancellation.
Not only is this tough news for Carrodo in terms of his return back to coaching, but for his team, a squad which he has a lot of confidence in. The veteran leader anticipated his team winning 15 games this spring and contending for several championships. This was supposed to be a special season for the program, led by 13 seniors.
As Corrado hopes to get started again, that special senior class for the Hurricanes hopes they get a chance to play before it all comes to an end.