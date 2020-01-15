PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Carter Hart, starting goaltender for the Flyers, is set to miss two to three weeks with a lower abdominal strain injury.
Alex Lyon has been called up from the Phantoms join the Flyers in Hart's absence. Lyon currently holds a 9-11 record with a 2.56 goals allowed average, and 91.6 save percentage.
Along with the Lyon move, Joel Farabee was loaned to the Phantoms, Chris Stewart was placed on waivers, and Felix Sandstrom joins the Phantoms.
The Flyers will be on the road in St. Louis Wednesday night.