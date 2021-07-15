Being an Olympic athlete was not in the plan for Triston Casas, but now the top prospect for the Boston Red Sox will battle with Team USA in hopes of earning a gold medal in this year's Olympic Games.
This year's team is a mixtures of prospects and former big leaguers now competing on the world stage.
Casas has played in Baseballtown this season and enjoyed success. He has hit two of his six home runs this year at FirstEnergy Stadium. He'll try to continue that success this week against the Reading Fightins before joining Team USA next week.