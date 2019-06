ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs came from behind to win the game and the series over the Gwinnett Stripers, 3-2.

Ali Castillo walked it off for the IronPigs with an RBI single to bring home Lane Adams. Following Drew Anderson's starts four bullpen pitchers allowed no hits after the fifth inning.

Lehigh Valley will go for the series sweep tomorrow night against the Stripers.