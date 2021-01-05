NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Heading into the 2020-21 season the Catasauqua boys' basketball team boasts an experienced bunch of players who are back from a year ago. This year's team is ready to compete and is motivated to make the postseason.
"We have a lot of experience, game experience," Catasauqua head coach Eric Snyder said. "You know, four of our probable five starters played all the time last year. Derek Troxell has been playing since he was a freshman. Cole Schiffer has been playing a lot since he was a sophomore. And Damian DiPaolo, you know, those are our three starters that are back. There's a lot of experience there, a lot of speed, a lot of quickness. So, we're looking forward to that."
Snyder is entering his 29th season with the Rough Riders and looks forward to what will come in the season ahead.