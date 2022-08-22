CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Catasauqua football program was amongst the small school teams which received votes in WFMZ Sports' preseason small schools poll.
The Rough Riders, impressed early in 2021 but faded down the stretch - eventually ousted by Palmerton in the District 11 semifinals.
"The previous seniors really paved the way for us," said senior wide receiver Wyatt Younes. "They really would drive us and motivate us and help us develop as players."
Catasauqua will open the season at home on Friday against Northern Lehigh.