It's been a long time coming for Larry Miller but finally the Catasauqua legend got the call that he was inducted into the college basketball hall of fame.
Miller was in Catasauqua on Saturday signing copies of his book 'Larry Miller Time". He was a part of the late 1960's North Carolina teams who went to the Final Four three times and was named the ACC player of the year in 1966 and 1967.
Miller was also a part of an All-America team that included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, known as Lew Alcindor at that time, Elvin Hayes, Pete Maravich and Wes Unseld.
He's got some great company in the 2022 Hall of Fame class including former North Carolina coach Roy Williams who was on the JV team when Miller was at school.
Along with Larry Miller, Coatesville's Richard Hamilton got the call, as well as coaches Jim Calhoun and Williams. The class will be inducted on November 20th in Kansas City.